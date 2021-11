I don't mean complain but just want to have further improvement on the time control. I cannot travel the exhibition center in the Stonehenge which is a very important part of this trip. If this is the case, people will prefer to travel by themselves. We got confused about the gathering time,as what I double check with with the other people in the group, they also know that the Gathering time should be 1:50pm. However we still in the first part of the stonehenge.