cut a fourty five minute wait down to five minutes. staff absolutely wonderful and food was lovely. they just need to make it a paperless venue for tickets and be able to scan tickets, rather than emailing them your tickets for them to print off. my husband and i travel a lot and have been to many hardrock cafes around the world and this being the first one and the first one that doest do ticketless, just gobsmackingly shocked, come on Britain.