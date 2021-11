We enjoyed the brewery a lot. They give a great tour there. We recommended the brewery tour to everyone we saw. The glass factory was amazing. You get to walk through the factory and watch them working. This was a great experience. Our only negative was our driver for the day. My husband and I were the only people on this tour. The driver talked to a lot, he shared many opinions,used foul language, and his driving was not our style. My only real complaint was that he gave us a few minutes to shop at the glass factory. He told us we had to get to the next tour. We quickly made choices without looking at the many items available. I felt very rushed and I had been looking forward to buying from the factory, not a tourist shop in town. When we arrived at the brewery he drove us around and showed us the city. When we got to the brewery our tour didn't begin for 30 min.When I realized we had this extra time, I was annoyed by the rush at the glass factory. Tell the driver you want to shop!