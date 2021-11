The tour was excellent. Our tour guide (I can't recall his name; he's from Mexico) was very knowledgeable and has an academic background in history. This showed in his passion for the subject and his respect for Jewish history. Our group was very small (our family of 3 plus one other person), so the tour was a great value. I appreciated that the cost of the museums/synagogues was included in the tour price. Would definitely recommend for an English-speaking tour.