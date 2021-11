Booked this trip months before our visit for the 7pm tour. Got to the meeting point 45mins before (don't like to be late) and no 7pm bus turned up. Myself and others had booked the 7pm and to cut a long story short, we all got on the 8pm tour.

The tour is a great way to see London in all it's glory and to be honest it was better going at 8pm as all of London was lit up. The commentary was very informative from our guide. Would highly recommend even with the hiccup with the times.