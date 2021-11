This was a very difficult, but in our opinion, essential visit to be made. Petr, our guide at the camp, was excellent. Very warm, friendly and informative. The guide who took us to the site and back to the centre of Prague, however, was an entirely different matter but this is not the place to detail this. We shall be privately contacting the company who booked him to discuss this. All in all, an absolute must go trip.The subject matter was, of course, harrowing and the tears flowed but we would have felt our trip was incomplete if we had not paid our respects to the thousands of innocents who died here in such an atrocious way. Goosebumps throughout. All in all, an absolute must go trip.