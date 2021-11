My friend & I booked this for our first morning in Prague and that was a good decision as we hadn't sampled the Czech beer yet! (You need full concentration for this!). It helped us find our way around the city. Our guide Vasily was very patient in teaching us how to use the Segways and e-scooters (first timers) and was easy to talk to. We went round the quiet residential areas on the Segways which was great as we never would have seen these areas on our own. We then went on e-scooters around the very crowded tourist areas (John Lennon wall, Piss Sculpture etc) as Segways are banned. I feared for my life riding the e-scooters in the traffic but it was still an enjoyable experience. I would highly recommended this activity. We loved it and got great photos on the way round. The office was a little difficult to find. Walk down the round and office door is a bit further down on the left, opposite Sacre Couer building.