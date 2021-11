Today was a sensational day. Irene was my your guide and she informed us well in English. What to expect, laid out the day… it wasn't rushed. Truly a day filled with aha moments. The two beaches are gorgeous and the boat ride was perfect. Glass bottom boat helped us see under the water and the fish. Bus driver and the two other tour guides, were also very friendly. If you can fit in the time, make it part of your trip. Thank you so much.