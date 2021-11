To start with when I bought the tickets it said that I needed to exchange it and go to the meeting point which was south bank. Unfortunately the underground tube station Waterloo was closed so we could not get to the destination. We had to turn back found a bus stop and decided to wait the bus didn't come so we walked around London when we eventually got on the bus the eticket on my phone didn't work we missed out on the river cruise which was supposed to be included as we didn't have the ticket. Although we enjoyed the sights we might as well have been sat on a normal bus no head phone were given or guide as we noticed on other hop on buses