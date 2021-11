Beautiful castle and lovely piece of history.



Travelling to the castle is easy, there is a train that goes directly there via Waterloo station. Just make sure to have the full train ticket purchased as the Oyster card only goes up to certain zones.



From the station it is about a 10 minute walk through Windsor town which itself I really beautiful.



The castle itself was gorgeous and took us right back in time. The rooms and art work were all very well presented and the Castle offers audio guides and headsets for free to listen to information regarding every single room.



A really nice few hours spent and a place for beautiful photos. There are no photos allowed in the castle itself but the outside is beautiful.



We loved it and had a really great experience.