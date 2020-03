13 отзывов от туристов посетивших эту экскурсию

Julia is not only a professional and educated guide, but also loves her line of work. Before I booked my flight for Paris, I searched for a guide who speaks both Russian and English. This was very important for my family, because my daughter’s first language is English. We were surprised how easily she speaks Russian, English, as well as French. This is very convenient for travelers who speak more than one language.



Yulichka, practically became part of our family during the week we were in Paris. Julia was able to quickly answer any questions we had, even aside from all the tours. We could reach out to her at any time of day and she was happy to help.



She is a very energetic and flexible person. She had completed 5 tours with us, and during each, we were very enthusiastic about everything she had to say. She has a lot of knowledge on every topic, including jokes, and fun facts.



We really enjoyed our time with Julia, and don’t regret a second of it. She made Paris so much more magnificent than it already was. We will miss her a lot. If we ever return to Paris, we’ll be sure to see Julia again.