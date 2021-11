We took this audio guide tour and loved it! This is an excellent way to see the Pantheon, as you can do it at your own pace. The one thing we didn't take into consideration was the massive queue outside. The waiting time would have been well over an hour and we had to sneak in at the front or we would have missed our booked slot! Please plan for the queues when booking this audio tour. Other than that, it was perfect. You trade-in your voucher for a mobile phone and headphones and off you go. There is a map on the phone with about 13 numbered places of interest. Perfect tour!!