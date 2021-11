The showed characters are excellent.

After the modern days, the second half is historic and it is worth taking the time to see it at its length.

I tended to spend more in the first half, for pictures.



And then missed a lot of history, later on.



The building itself - of the Museum - is absolutely adamant to be refurbished and restored to its true standing and historic gem value.



Especially given its excellent location, large affluence and the very good promotion they have.



The walls decorations, part of the mirrors are of a lower quality and decoration standard.



Thank you for the excellent maintenance of the exhibited personalities!