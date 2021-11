The tour company made us ride the wrong bus to our activity as our bus was full. They almost did not let us on the wrong bus even though they told us to ride it. I would have been better off getting a taxi because our tour leader didn't explain anything, the audio guide was broken, our guide pretended not to speak English when he didn't feel like answering our questions and because they asked us to switch buses the whole "skip the line" went out the window and we instead waited in the cold. Please skip this tour for your own sanity at all costs. And Get Your Guide please stop doing business with Vision Paris. They're extremely rude and made our trip worse.