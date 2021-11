The ATV tour was fun in that we saw a lot of the desert and coast snd it was fun riding. However, it was my daughters first time driving an ATV and she was having trouble. She was the first rider behind our guide snd she only weighs 105 pounds and had trouble keeping up with him because when going over all the ruts and bumps she had trouble maintaining control of the ATV. The guide yelled at her several times, and not as a joke or in a kidding manner. I also got my ATV stuck when going up a big dune as I didn’t have enough speed and sunk into the sand. The guide had to come help me out snd he yelled at me as well. I’m an experienced ATV rider as I’ve grown up riding an ATV but riding in sand is much different than what I’m used to. Anyway, his attitude was off-putting and he kind of ruined the experience for our daughter. He wasn’t very nice and it made things awkward and uncomfortable.