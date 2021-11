I had a wonderful guide in Nasser. He was courteous careful knowledgeable and personalble. We went out on the bikes for about 1.5 hrs with a break in the middle. One goes to a bedoin area where tea is offered and Nasser takes you round to see how the Bedouin make ornaments, medicines and shawls. There is also a camel ride. Trade is poor st the moment for the Bedouin as very few tourists so I strongly encourage you to buy as much as possible as this is their only revenue. Without this they have to travel many miles away to find work. We then drove back to the Centre for another hour where Nasser takes an action video of you driving and you have free reign driving back. The bikes are in good condition and can go about 30/40 miles/ hr. But Nasser ensures you are safe at all times. Overall a very enjoyable 4 hrs. I highly recommend this for anyone to have a go whilst in Hurghada/ El Gouna