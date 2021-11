the atmosphere we are all equal with the music even when Israel is followed by Iran and Irak. The Albanians were the most enthusiastic. The food was very good and so was the service



The driver was one hour late due to "traffic" thanks to the hotel doorman we found out that the bus was on the way, no communication from your company or associates.

when the bus arrived, there was one couple aboard and admitted to have been late.

When we arrived aboard the boat we asked to be seated together and the crew obliged THANK YOU