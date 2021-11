Pick up was on time in a good, comfortable people carrier. The tour guide was extremely knowledgeable as she came from the area and gave us a history lesson both on the drive there and back, pointing out all the important buildings and statues which I thought was great. The tour of both Palaces and gardens was wonderful, our guide also told us the local legends as well as telling us the stories behind behind every room. I don’t usually do tours, preferring to muddle through myself but I would recommend this tour without hesitation.