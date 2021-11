There are so many options of ways to get to Peterhof & tours to choose from, that I glad I chose a guided tour & travel by road to Peterhof; as there is so much more too see & be shown on the journey out through St Petersburg!



Petershof,the palace & gardens are magnificent. The origin & history of Petershof is fascinating & then one needs to appreciate the restoration that has gone (been ongoing) after the Second World War, its a sobering but beautiful experience to be there “today”! My appreciation & thanks to all who have made this possible!



My guide Valeria made the whole tour come to life with her insights, knowledge & passion of Petershof & St Petersburg. What a memorable & highly recommended tour & guide!