We arrived very early on Thursday morning and as soon as we exited the airport, we found a smart young lady waiting for us holding a card with my name written on it. After introducing ourselves, she led us out of the airport and took us to a Nissan 4 x 4 vehicle - it was spotlessly clean. She took it upon herself to load our two heavy baggages and whilst driving us to our hotel, she took the trouble to explain to us her impressions of the city and the monuments and buildings which we drove in front of - Once we arrived at our hotel, she unloaded our baggages and kindly asked us if she could be of further assistance following which she saluted us and got into the vehicle and drove away. If i were to visit St Petersburg, i will book with her company again - Tried, Tested and Personally Certified.